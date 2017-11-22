GOP rep: Moore not ‘fit to serve in the US Senate’

Rep. Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.) said on Wednesday that GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore is unfit to serve in Congress, after allegations of inappropriate behavior with teenage girls.

Instead, Donovan said Moore should let another candidate take his place in Alabama's special election.

"Everybody has a different opinion. I don't support Roy Moore," Donovan said on CNN's "New Day." "I think that he should step down, step aside, let another candidate take the spot, let the people of Alabama have a better choice in their next representative in the U.S. Senate."

"I think those allegations are so disgusting, and it doesn't make the man fit to serve in the United States Senate," he added. "I think the people of Alabama could have a better choice."

Donovan is among a growing number of Republican lawmakers and officials to call on Moore to withdraw from Alabama's Senate race amid allegations that he sought sexual and romantic relations with teenage girls when he was in his 30's.

Moore, now 70, has denied most of the allegations, and has rejected pleas to step aside in the race.

In his most extensive remarks on the matter to date, President Trump on Tuesday defended Moore, stressing that the former Alabama Supreme Court justice denied the allegations against him and that he did not want another "liberal" in the Senate, referring to Moore's Democratic challenger Doug Jones.