Doug Jones posts video including names of women who accused Moore of sexual misconduct

Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones (D) posted a video including the names and pictures of women who have accused GOP opponent Roy Moore of sexual misconduct.

The video includes Leigh Corfman, who said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32, and Beverly Young Nelson, who alleged Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

"And the list is growing. They were girls when Roy Moore immorally pursued them," the video, posted by Jones, says.

"Now they are women, witnesses to us all of his disturbing conduct. Will we make their abuser a U.S. senator?"

Moore has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. He has denied the allegations and said he plans to continue running in the Alabama Senate race, despite calls from GOP lawmakers to step aside.

President Trump on Tuesday appeared to throw his support behind Moore.

"We don't need a liberal person in there, a Democrat," Trump said, referring to Jones.

Trump declined to say whether he believes the accusations against Moore, but stressed that the former judge had denied them.

“He denies it. He totally denies it," Trump said, noting the alleged incidents took place about 40 years ago. “Roy Moore denies it — that’s all I can say.”