Arizona GOP gov: 'If I was in the private sector I’d terminate' Moore

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday said that he believes the sexual misconduct allegations against GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore and that he would fire him if he "was in the private sector."

"When women step forward with these allegations, it's my experience that there is truth there," Ducey, a Republican, said at a food bank in Phoenix.

"This was bad behavior 40 years ago, this is bad behavior today," he added. "If I was in the private sector, I’d terminate this guy. I’d like to see a different candidate, but you understand how our system works, and this is up to the people of Alabama."

Ducey is the latest Republican official to condemn Moore after numerous women have come forward to allege that the insurgent conservative pursued sexual and romantic relations with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Moore, now 70, has denied most of the allegations and has rebuffed calls from Republican lawmakers and officials across the country to withdraw from Alabama's special Senate race.

In his first extensive remarks on the matter, President Trump on Tuesday defended Moore, saying he did not want a Democrat to win the Alabama Senate seat and emphasizing that Moore had denied the allegations.

Moore's campaign on Tuesday defended its candidate, taking aim at the news media, Democrats and the GOP establishment in a news conference.

"[Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell has spent over $30 million dollars trying to stop Judge Roy Moore. The Washington Post and all of the fake media for the last two weeks has said everything they can say about Judge Moore. They're trying to dig people up, put them on TV and say 'Judge Moore's a bad guy,' " said Dean Young, the Moore campaign's chief political strategist.