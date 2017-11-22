GOP lawmaker on Roy Moore: 'I'd break his face' if it was my daughter

Republican Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.) ripped Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday, telling CNN he would have physically attacked Moore if he had sexually assaulted his own daughter.

"All I know is what I've seen," Taylor said. "I saw the man give his interview. Me personally, I don't think it was sufficient enough."

"The 14-year-old girl that was there, I can tell you right now if it was my daughter, I'd break his face, I'd break his fingers, and I'd probably do a lot worse," Taylor told CNN's John Berman, referring to allegations of Moore's sexual misconduct with a 14 year old in the 70s, when he was 32.

Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, told Berman that he didn't find Moore's denials to be credible and said he wouldn't be "comfortable" supporting him.

"I think that the president has probably looked at raw politics, and the alternative, of course, would jeopardize his agenda in a very close Senate," Taylor said.

"The people can have their feelings about that, whether he should do it or not ... but I certainly don't feel comfortable with [Moore's] explanation and everything that happened," he added.

He said that Moore supporters should "listen to the women" who have come forward accusing Moore of pursuing relationships and in some cases sexually assaulting them when they were underage.

"I think you have to listen to the women," Taylor said. "Clearly, this isn't an isolated case now."

Moore and his campaign have denied the allegations, which they have called a joint effort from the media and his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, to discredit him.

"If you look at this situation, you’ll see that, because I’m 11 ahead, or 10 and 11 points ahead — this race just being 28 days off, this is a political maneuver. It has nothing to do with reality, it is all about politics," Moore said last week.

Moore is set to face Jones in a special election in December for Alabama's open Senate seat. The seat is currently held by Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeAlabama election has GOP racing against the clock McConnell PAC demands Moore return its money Graham on Moore: 'We are about to give away a seat' key to Trump's agenda MORE (R-Ala.), whom Moore defeated in a GOP primary in September.