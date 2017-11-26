Steyer dodges questions on Senate run

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer on Sunday dodged questions about whether or not he will run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinFive things to know about the elephant trophies controversy The feds need to be held accountable for role in Russia scandal Lawyer: Kushner is 'the hero' in campaign emails regarding Russia MORE’s (D-Calif.) seat in the upper chamber.

“Well, I haven't said I'm [considering] running. What I said is I haven’t ruled it out,” Steyer told CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked if he would make a better senator than Feinstein.

Host Dana Bash then pressed Steyer, who has been leading a campaign seeking to impeach President Trump, about where he is in his process of weighing a Senate bid.

“I don’t need to rule it out. The fact of the matter is right now —“ Steyer said before Bash interjected, pushing him on whether there is “any chance” he will run for Senate.

“I don’t need to rule it out and I can have time to think about it,” Steyer told Bash.

Steyer has poured $20 million into his “Need to Impeach” campaign to impeach Trump. The effort includes television advertisements and billboards in New York City's Times Square.