Associate: Bannon’s focus not on House incumbents

An ally of former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon said the head of Breitbart News is not concentrating on House incumbents ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

“Steve’s focus is not on incumbents in the House,” Andrew Surabian told The Associated Press.

“If you’re not going out of your way to be a thorn in the side of the president, you probably don’t have much to worry about.”

Bannon, who until August worked as one of President Trump’s top aides, has vowed to challenge the Republican establishment and put up primary challengers against incumbent senators.

According to Surabian and Bannon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellAlabama election has GOP racing against the clock McConnell PAC demands Moore return its money Klobuchar taking over Franken's sexual assault bill MORE (R-Ky.) is the roadblock impeding President Trump’s legislative efforts.

“It’s Mitch McConnell’s desk where the Trump agenda goes to die,” Surabian told the AP.

Bannon, who has been a fierce critic of McConnell, earlier this month called on the Senate leader to submit his resignation and leave his leadership position after the Republicans' tax-reform push.

“I tell you Sean, I’m to the point that I think Mitch McConnell, to really bring unity to the Republican Party and get things done, I think Mitch McConnell ought to tender his resignation,” Bannon told Fox News’s Sean Hannity.