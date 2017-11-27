Report: Sanders taking steps to correct political weaknesses

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSusan Sarandon: ‘It wouldn’t be much smoother’ with Hillary Clinton as president GOP chief: Voters will be 'judge and jury' in Alabama Senate race Democrats are all talk when it comes to DC statehood MORE (I-Vt.) is reportedly working to tackle the political flaws revealed during his 2016 Democratic presidential primary challenge to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSusan Sarandon: ‘It wouldn’t be much smoother’ with Hillary Clinton as president GOP chief: Voters will be 'judge and jury' in Alabama Senate race Dem on Flynn: 'Karma can be very difficult' MORE.

Politico on Monday reported that Sanders is working both on his foreign policy operation, in addition to his relationship with the labor movement.

The Vermont lawmaker is widely considered to be a potential contender for a White House run in 2020.

But one Sanders associate told Politico that he does not view the steps Sanders is taking as groundwork for another presidential bid.

"He is now in a very different position than he’s ever been in before. He’s just stepping into the role,” Ari Rabin-Havt said.

“Let’s be clear: He’s in charge of outreach for the caucus. So when people say he’s doing a better job of reaching out? Well, yeah, he’s doing his job. This is a new phase of his career.”

The news outlet noted that a dozen individuals close to Sanders recognized that his actions could be groundwork for a 2020 bid.