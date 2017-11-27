Former adviser breaks with Trump: Only thing worse than Jones is Moore

A former adviser to President Trump's campaign broke with the president and said he thinks GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore would be a worse option than his Democratic opponent.

While appearing on CNN, David Urban was asked whether he thinks it's a good move to back Moore in Alabama.

"I don't. I would break with the president on this,” Urban said on CNN.

“I think the only thing worse than [Democratic candidate] Doug Jones is Roy Moore.”

Urban said he thinks Moore would be a "disaster" for the midterms.

"I think what he's alleged to have done ... will have to be proven in a court of law but this is a political contest we're talking about," he said.

"And when you're explaining, you're losing. And so I think that this is a loser for the Republican Party."

He was pressed on whether it would be better for the Republican Party to have Jones in the Senate over Moore.

He said he thinks Jones would become a "likely vote for Republicans on many things."

Urban's comments break with President Trump, who last week appeared to throw his support behind Moore, despite the allegations of sexual misconduct against the Republican Senate candidate.

On Sunday, Trump ripped Jones as a "disaster" and said the last thing the country needs in Alabama and the Senate is a "Schumer/Pelosi puppet" who is weak on crime and the border.

Moore has been embroiled in scandal since The Washington Post reported that a woman said he initiated a sexual encounter with her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was 32.

Several other women have since come forward to accuse Moore of pursuing them when they were teenagers.

Moore has denied the allegations and plans to remain in the race, even as several top Republicans have called for him to step aside.

The special election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGun background checks set record on Black Friday A vote to pass year-end budget is a vote to deport Dreamers Comey shares quote about freedom of the press after Trump hits CNN MORE's former seat is set for Dec. 12.