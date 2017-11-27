Moore targets 'liberal elites,' 'Republican establishment' in new ad

Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore on Monday released a new television ad aimed at discrediting the recent allegations against him as a "scheme by liberal elites and the Republican establishment" to keep him out of the Senate.

The new spot comes just more than two weeks before Alabamians vote in the special Senate election between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones, whose candidacy has gained new life following allegations that Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago while he was in his 30s.

Another woman subsequently accused Moore of sexually assaulting her while she was a teenager during the same time period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advertisement's message aligns with one of the campaign's main attacks on the timing of the accusations.

"Five state campaigns, 40 years of honorable service. Roy Moore has been intensely scrutinized, and not a hint of scandal," the ad's narrator says, as pictures of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellClock ticking down on NSA surveillance powers Flake: GOP backing Moore over Dem 'is political tribalism at its worst' Associate: Bannon’s focus not on House incumbents MORE (R-Ky.), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPelosi on Conyers: An individual's legacy is not a license for harassment Conyers stepping aside as ranking Dem on House Judiciary Committee Trump returning to White House on Sunday MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerCongress must protect Dreamers after Trump’s failure to lead On tax bill, blue-state Republicans prioritize donors over reform Juan Williams: The politics of impeachment MORE (D-N.Y.) appear on the screen.

"But four weeks before the election, false allegations — a scheme by liberal elites and the Republican establishment to protect their big government trough."

The ad also echoes President Trump's recent message in support of Moore but did not specifically mention the president.

Trump gave the campaign a shot in the arm this weekend with a supportive tweet despite mounting calls from Washington Republicans for him to step aside. He framed the race as a binary between the conservative Moore and the liberal Jones.

The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

"But we know a vote for Roy Moore means conservative judges, tax cuts, and rebuilding the military. Roy Moore — the right choice," the narrator says to close the ad.

Moore and Jones will face off on Dec. 12 for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGun background checks set record on Black Friday A vote to pass year-end budget is a vote to deport Dreamers Comey shares quote about freedom of the press after Trump hits CNN MORE's former seat.