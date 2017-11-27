Former Kelly aide to launch write-in bid for Alabama Senate seat

A former aide to White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE is planning to start a write-in campaign in the Alabama Senate race.

Lee Busby — a retired Marine colonel who served as the vice chief of staff to Kelly when he was a three-star lieutenant general — plans to launch a write-in bid as GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I think you can flip this thing. If this were a military operation, the left flank and the right flank are heavily guarded,” Busby told The Washington Post.

“I think that gives you an opportunity to run straight up the middle.”

Busby intends to run as an independent and use social media to promote his campaign, according to the newspaper.

He said he doesn't think either candidate — Moore or his Democratic rival Doug Jones — is qualified to be in the Senate.

Moore is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that a woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Several other women have come forward to allege sexual misconduct by Moore.

Moore has denied the allegations and plans to stay in the race. President Trump last week appeared to throw his support behind Moore.

On Sunday, Trump tore into Jones, calling him a "disaster" who is weak on crime.

Busby said he's not sure what is true regarding the allegations against Moore, but he said it "has created enough distaste in my mouth."

"As a voter, I don't need to get to the bottom of it," he said.

The people of Alabama, he said, are not going to be "represented by someone who supports a liberal abortion policy," referring to Jones.

"I'm extremely concerned about the Democratic Party in Alabama. I don't think they reflect Alabama's views," he added.

He noted he hasn't yet talked to Kelly about his plans to launch a write-in campaign, but said he may contact him in the future.

"It may make an interesting phone call," he said.