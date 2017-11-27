CNN analyst Bakari Sellers mulling House bid when Clyburn retires

Bakari Sellers, a former Democratic member of South Carolina’s House of Representatives, confirmed in an interview Monday that he is mulling a bid for Congress.

“When that opportunity presents itself, when it arises, it's fair to say I will be raring and ready to go to get the voters of the 6th District to send me to Congress,” Sellers told The State.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) has served South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, which includes parts of Columbia, in Congress since 1993.

Sellers, who according to the biography on his law firm’s website worked for Clyburn, wrote on Twitter Sunday that he would be “running soon” in response to a tweet that criticized the ages of Democratic leaders in the U.S. House.

“It's been a dream of mine for a very long time,” the former state lawmaker told the newspaper.

“But more than that, the country is thirsting for change, and it's hard because you have to be patient.”

Clyburn has not sent any signals that he's considering retirement. The State noted that his campaign has sent out fundraising emails.

Sellers, who is currently a commentator on CNN, made an unsuccessful bid for South Carolina lieutenant governor in 2014.