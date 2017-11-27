Moore staffer physically confronts cameraman outside campaign rally

A campaign staffer for Roy Moore physically confronted a cameraman outside of a rally for the Alabama GOP Senate candidate on Monday night.

A clip shows a man later identified as Tony Goolsby, Moore's DeKalb County coordinator, approaching a cameraman and grabbing onto the camera before he was pulled back.

Connor Sheets, a reporter for The Birmingham News, tweeted a video of the encounter.

“Man wearing Roy Moore sticker physically attacked a cameraman attempting to film Moore's arrival outside campaign rally a few minutes ago here in Henagar, Alabama. Another man w/ Moore sticker verbally assaulted a second cameraman,” Sheets wrote.

CONFIRMED: the man who grabbed the camera is Tony Goolsby, DeKalb County coordinator for Roy Moore's campaign. He organized tonight's rally. https://t.co/ZOcFL1dZaI — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) November 28, 2017

Tensions between Moore and the media have risen since The Washington Post published a report earlier this month with allegations that Moore had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

Moore has faced several more claims of sexual misconduct in the weeks since the report, and local residents have told several media outlets that the Republican had a reputation for dating young girls. Moore has denied any sexual misconduct.

A staffer for his campaign called the Post “a worthless piece of crap” last week.

“There is no need for anyone at the Washington Post to ever reach out to the Roy Moore campaign again because we will not respond to anyone from the Post now or in the future,” Moore campaign strategist Brett Doster told the Post.

The altercation with the cameraman came hours after the Post published a new report claiming a woman approached them with false claims about Moore, possibly as some part of a conservative sting.