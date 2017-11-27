Moore: Sexual assault victims don't want their faces 'posted on national TV'

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore rebuffed on Monday rebuffed allegations of sexual misconduct against him, saying that real victims don’t want their faces “posted on national TV.”

“I’ve represented many victims in cases such as this. I have not seen one who wanted her picture posted on national TV, especially in a political advertisement,” Moore said at a campaign rally Monday night, as reported by The Daily Beast.

“The truth is, this is not really odd at all. It is simply dirty politics and it’s a sign of the immorality of our time.”

Several women have come forward to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct after allegations were first made against him in a Washington Post report earlier this month.

The Post reported that Moore had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, and included allegations that he pursued younger women between the ages of 16 and 18 years old.

One woman, who says she was 16 at the time, has accused the former state supreme court chief justice of sexual assault.

Local residents have also told multiple media outlets that Moore had a reputation for dating and flirting with young girls.

Moore has denied any sexual misconduct and refused to drop out of the Senate special election.