Gutiérrez won't run for reelection: report

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.), one of the most vocal immigration reform advocates in the House, reportedly won’t run for reelection.

Three Democratic sources told Politico that Gutiérrez plans to announce Tuesday that he’s pulling his nominating petitions for the seat.

He was one of several Democrats to endorse articles of impeachment filed against President Trump earlier this month.

Gutiérrez's spokesman, Douglas Rivlin, told Politico that he couldn't comment.

"I don't know anything. I don't know anything," he said Monday.

The Illinois Democrat has been an outspoken immigration reform advocate.

He has slammed Trump for ending the Deferred Acceptance for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and has pushed for Congress to quickly pass a measure to extend protections for the program recipients.

In August, he was arrested at a protest outside the White House to mark the fifth anniversary of DACA, one of several times he has been arrested in acts of civil disobedience.

Gutiérrez's seat, which he has held since 1993, is likely to stay Democratic.

Politico reported that former Chicago mayoral candidate Jesús "Chuy" García and local Chicago politician Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, both Democrats, are both considering bids.