Roy Moore compares allegations against him to Russia probe

Controversial GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore says that the accusations against him are reminiscent of Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

CNN reported that at a campaign event Monday night, Moore said that politicians like his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, "will stop at nothing" to defeat him.

"Politicians will stop at nothing to win in an election," Moore said. "This race, in particular, has been opposed by a tremendous amount of money. I was just advised a few days ago that my opponent's getting a million dollars every four days. That is extravagant."

The former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice is continuing his campaign following allegations of sexual misconduct published by The Washington Post that Moore pursued relationships with teenagers when he was a district attorney and in his 30s, including with one woman who said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14.

Moore accused the Post directly of orchestrating media coverage of the Russia investigation to derail President Trump's legislative agenda and compared that situation to his in Alabama.

"It's no different than when The Washington Post brought out the Russia investigation at a time when President Trump is trying to get his agenda passed," Moore continues. "That's exactly what they're doing. They're taking attention away, and they're not getting anything they're doing. They're taking attention away from the Senate, and the Congress, who can't pass legislation."

Moore vowed that he would prevail over the "false attacks" because Americans can see through the distractions and focus on what's at stake.

"The people of this country want movement. They don't want false attacks like this. That's exactly what's happening in this case," Moore finished.

Since the Post's initial report, a number of other women have come forward to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct. One accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old.

Moore is set to face Jones on Dec. 12 in a special election to determine who will serve out the remainder of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsAlabama GOP senator: I voted for a write-in instead of Moore FreedomWatch sues to remove Mueller White House might ban staff from using personal mobile phones: report MORE's term. The seat is currently held by appointed Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeAlabama GOP senator: I voted for a write-in instead of Moore Trump draws criticism for position on Roy Moore Trump rips Moore challenger: We don't need a 'Schumer/Pelosi puppet' MORE (R-Ala.), whom Moore defeated in a primary runoff in September.