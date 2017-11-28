Gloria Allred demands Moore testify under oath in exchange for yearbook

Gloria Allred, the attorney representing one of Roy Moore's accusers, is demanding that he testify under oath about sexual misconduct allegations against him in exchange for handing over a key piece of evidence to third-party experts.

Allred said Tuesday she will only have Moore's signature in the 1977 yearbook of accuser Beverly Young Nelson authenticated if Moore agrees to testify about incidents that occurred when he was in his 30s.

"If he's willing to testify under oath, yes," Allred told host Alisyn Camerota on CNN's "New Day."

During a press conference earlier this month, Allred and Nelson presented the yearbook as evidence to support Nelon's story, claiming he inscribed his name two weeks before he physically assaulted her at the age of 16.

Nelson alleges that Moore, then-Etowah County assistant district attorney, groped her and pushed her head towards his crotch as she struggled to escape from his car outside a local diner.

"To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A.," the inscription reads.

Camerota pressed Allred to hand over the signature so that voters can be informed of its authenticity before the Alabama Senate special election takes place on Dec. 12, but Allred maintained that she will do so only if Moore agrees to testify under oath.

"That is my side. I want him to do what my client, Beverly, says that she is willing to do: Testify under oath. We've heard nothing. The silence is deafening as to whether he is willing to take the oath and testify truthfully," she said.

Nelson's allegations come after The Washington Post reported Moore had sexual encounters with several women while they were minors, including a woman who accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was 32.

Moore, who is pushing back against pressure from Republicans to drop out of the race, has denied meeting Nelson.

While the former state supreme court chief justice acknowledges he may have dated women in their late teens at the time he was in his 30s, he denies any allegations of wrongdoing.