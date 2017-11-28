Doug Jones running 10 times as many TV ads as Roy Moore: report

Alabama’s Democratic Senate nominee, Doug Jones, is reportedly spending seven times as much as his Republican opponent, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, on television ads.

A report in Politico, citing data collected by Advertising Analytics LLC, said Jones since the primary has run more than 10,000 advertising spots in Alabama, while Moore has run about 1,000.

Jones has spent more than $5.6 million on television ads in his campaign to defeat Moore in the special election, according to the news outlet, compared to the Republican, who has spent approximately $800,000.

“I saw probably 40 to 50 Doug Jones ads, and I saw one Roy Moore ad,” an aide to a Democratic politician in Alabama told Politico, referring to the recent Thanksgiving holiday period.

The numbers come ahead of the impending Dec. 12 special election, which had already gained national attention before sexual misconduct allegations roiled Moore’s campaign.

Moore has lost fundraising support from the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee since The Washington Post first reported that he allegedly initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979. Moore would have been 32 at the time.

The former judge has denied this allegation, but admitted in an interview after the initial set of accusations that he might have dated women in their later teens during that period in his life.

Other women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Moore, including assault, since the first story appeared in the newspaper.

Multiple Republican senators, including Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP Senate 'no' votes float tax-reform fix Women, Dems leading sexual harassment discussion in Congress: analysis FreedomWatch sues to remove Mueller MORE (R-Ky.), have called on Moore to exit the race in the wake of the allegations.