Moore accuser calls on him to stop denying allegations: 'Where does your immorality end?'

A woman who accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) of sexual misconduct demanded that Moore stop calling her a liar in a passionate open letter to the candidate.

Leigh Corfman, who told The Washington Post in a report published earlier this month that she had a sexual encounter with Moore when she was 14 and he was 32, called on Moore to stop denying the allegations. The letter was first provided to AL.com.

Corfman wrote that she hadn’t initially responded to the Moore campaign’s attacks on her because they “seemed petty,” but decided to speak up after Moore denied the claims at a campaign rally Monday night.

“What you did to me when I was 14-years-old should be revolting to every person of good morals. But now you are attacking my honesty and integrity. Where does your immorality end?” she wrote.

Corfman said that she had already explained her motivations during an interview on the “Today” show and that “this is not political for me, this is personal.”

“I am not getting paid for speaking up. I am not getting rewarded from your political opponents. What I am getting is stronger by refusing to blame myself and speaking the truth out loud.”

She called on Moore to stop calling her a liar and “attacking my character.”

“Your smears and false denials, and those of others who repeat and embellish them, are defamatory and damaging to me and my family,” she wrote.

“I am telling the truth, and you should have the decency to admit it and apologize.”

Corfman was one of the first women to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct earlier this month. Several more women have since come forward with accusations.

Moore has repeatedly denied the claims.