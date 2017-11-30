Moore says lesbians, gays, socialists behind sexual misconduct allegations

Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore appeared to blame members of the LGBT community, liberals and socialists for the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him. Speaking at Magnolia Springs Baptist Church in Alabama, Moore called the allegations against him "false and malicious," according to BuzzFeed News. He accused "Democrats pushing a liberal agenda" of trying to destroy his campaign. "When I say they, who are 'they?'" he asked. ADVERTISEMENT "They’re liberals. They don’t hold conservative values. They are the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender who want to change our culture. They are socialists who want to change our way of life and put man above God and the government is our God. They're the Washington establishment ... who don't want to lose their power."

Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that a woman claimed Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her in 1979, when she was 14 and he was 32. Other women have also come forward to accuse Moore of a range of behavior, from pursuing relationships with them when they were teenagers to sexual assault.

Moore has denied the allegations and has vowed to remain in the race.

Last week, President Trump appeared to throw his support behind Moore, even as multiple top GOP lawmakers called for Moore to step aside in the special election. Over the weekend, Trump attacked Moore's Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, saying he is weak on crime and would be a disaster.

Moore has in the past sparked controversy with his comments on LGBT rights.