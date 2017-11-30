Bannon-linked group to make six-figure ad buy for Moore in Alabama

Dec. 12 special

A pro-Trump outside group aligned with Breitbart News chairman Stephen Bannon will make a six-figure ad buy for Republican candidate Roy Moore as the tight Alabama Senate race heads into the final stretch.The Great America Alliance (GAA) — an anti-establishment group that works closely with Bannon — will invest $150,000 in television, radio and digital ads backing Moore and attacking Democrat Doug Jones ahead of theelection.In one 30-second ad, the group accuses Jones of supporting “gruesome” late-term and partial-birth abortions and plays a clip of the Democrat saying he supports the right to life “once a baby is born.”Abortion has become a primary selling point for Moore in the final days of the race as he tries to convince Alabama voters to overlook the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct when they were in their teens and he was a district attorney in his 30s.Other ads from GAA will hit Jones on issues ranging from his support for liberal judges to being weak on illegal immigration.“Doug Jones is completely out of step with Alabama values on issues like abortion and illegal immigration," Andy Surabian, an adviser to Bannon and the GAA, told The Hill. “Voters deserve to know the disturbing truth about his radical left-wing positions. Alabamians want an America First agenda, and not a Chuck and Nancy-approved liberal Democrat agenda.”Bannon will hold a rally with Moore in Fairhope onand other events are possible.The Breitbart News chairman and his allies flooded the state leading up to the special election GOP primary in September, helping Moore defeat appointed Sen.(R-Ala.), who had the support of President Trump and Senate Majority Leader(R-Ky.).Since then, Moore has become a massive headache for Republicans.The national party and Senate campaign arm have cut ties with him, and lawmakers have called on him to drop out of the race amid the allegations of sexual misconduct. Moore denies the allegations, but there is talk among Republicans on Capitol Hill that they could vote to expel him from the Senate should he go on to win.