Trump to hold rally in northern Florida ahead of Alabama special election: report

President Trump is expected to hold a rally in Pensacola, Fla. next week, just four days before the Alabama special Senate election.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump is expected to attack Democrats during the rally, which is being held just 20 miles from the Alabama-Florida border.

The Post reports it's unknown if Trump will speak positively of Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) during the rally.

Pensacola is also in the same media market as Mobile, Ala., the state’s third most populous city.

The White House said earlier this week that Trump had no plans to travel to Alabama to campaign alongside Moore.

“The president is not planning any trip to Alabama at this time, and frankly his schedule doesn’t permit him to do anything between now and election day," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Monday.

Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including one woman who alleges Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32.

Trump has yet to offer an explicit endorsement of Moore, but has appeared to offer support, telling reporters last week “we don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat” and saying Democratic candidate Doug Jones would be a “puppet” of Democratic leaders if elected.

Trump didn’t say if he believed the allegations against Moore, but noted that the former state Supreme Court chief justice denied them.

“He denies it. He totally denies it," Trump said. “Roy Moore denies it — that’s all I can say.”

Politico reported last week that Trump has privately expressed doubt about the women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct and compared them to similar accusations he faced during the 2016 presidential election, when multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and assault.