Gay GOP group urges 'good Christians' to oppose Moore

A prominent Republican LGBT advocacy group is out with an ad opposing embattled Republican Roy Moore, calling on “good Christians” to reject him ahead of Alabama’s special Senate election.

The ad from Log Cabin Republicans features people praying at church and around a dinner table, saying that politicians are “attacking our values, our churches, our children.”

The ad comes in the final two weeks of the campaign as Moore seeks to overcome a series of sexual assault and harassment allegations that have put him in a tight race with Democrat Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor.

“It’s a time for choosing. We can’t stand on the sidelines anymore,” the ad’s narrator says. “It's time for good Christians to do what good Christians do. Reject Roy Moore.”

Moore has vehemently denied the series of allegations, including that he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl while he was 32. He’s also denied a more recent accusation that he sexually assaulted a girl when she was 16.

While some polls in the wake of the allegations have shown Jones with a lead, a recent survey from pro-Trump group America First Policies has Moore ahead by 1 point, within the margin of error.

Many Senate Republicans, including those in leadership, have called on Moore to withdraw from the race and some have previously floated expulsion if he wins the Dec. 12 election. Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyAlabama GOP senator: I voted for a write-in instead of Moore Women, Dems leading sexual harassment discussion in Congress: analysis The Hill's Whip List: Where Republicans stand on Senate tax bill MORE (R) said he voted for a “distinguished Republican” write-in candidate instead of Moore.

But Trump has appeared to be more supportive of the Alabama Republican, saying that “we don’t need a liberal person” in Alabama’s deep-red Senate seat and noted that Moore has denied the allegations.

The White House has said Trump has no plans to campaign with Moore in Alabama, but the president will reportedly hold a rally in northern Florida — just 20 miles from the Alabama-Florida border and in the same media market as Alabama's third most-populous city — four days ahead of the special election.