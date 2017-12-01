Alabama Democratic Senate candidate outraises Roy Moore

Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones' campaign raked in more than $10 million in donations between Oct. 1 and Nov. 22, according to a USA Today report.

That puts Jones way ahead of his Republican opponent Roy Moore in fundraising. In the same period, Moore's campaign brought in $1.76 million, USA Today reported.

Part of that fundraising period included public reports of sexual harassment allegations against Moore.

In a two-month period, Jones raised $9.9 million from individual contributions and another $150,000 from other sources, including political action committees. He spent $8.4 million and ended with $2.2 million cash on hand on Nov. 22.

Moore, on the other hand, raised $1.7 million from individual donors and $52,000 from other sources. He ended the period with $636,046 cash on hand, according to USA Today.

It's not clear how sexual misconduct allegations against Moore have affected his fundraising. Multiple women have come forward in recent weeks to accuse Moore of pursuing sexual and romantic relations with them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s.

While Moore has denied most of the allegations and resisted calls from GOP officials and lawmakers to withdraw from the Alabama Senate race, Jones has seen a boost in the polls.

The current Real Clear Politics polling average puts Moore two points ahead of Jones – 47.8 percent to 45.8 percent – showing a competitive race in a state usually considered a safe haven for Republican candidates.

Moore has emerged victorious in the past, even in races where his fundraising has lagged behind that of his opponent.

In the Alabama GOP runoff election earlier this year, Moore vanquished Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeBannon-linked group to make six-figure ad buy for Moore in Alabama Bannon to stump for Roy Moore in Alabama Roy Moore compares allegations against him to Russia probe MORE (R-Ala.), despite being outraised by the incumbent lawmaker.