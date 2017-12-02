Trump went off on Manafort for suggesting he should not appear on Sunday shows: report

President Trump responded angrily and bombastically on the campaign trail after he learned that his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort had suggested that he not appear on Sunday morning news shows, Corey Lewandowski recalls in an upcoming book.

The book, co-authored by Lewandowski, Trump's former campaign manager, and David Bossie, another aide, portrays a campaign with a first-time candidate and novice political aides learning the nuances of presidential politics. The Washington Post obtained an advanced copy of the book.

In one section of the book, titled "Let Trump Be Trump," Lewandowski recalled the real estate mogul's wrath at Manafort, after learning that Manafort had suggested that he appear on television instead of Trump himself.

“Did you say I shouldn’t be on TV on Sunday? I’ll go on TV anytime I g--dam f---ing want and you won’t say another f---ing word about me!” Trump told Manafort, according to Lewandowski.

“Tone it down? I wanna turn it up! ... You’re a political pro? Let me tell you something. I’m a pro at life. I’ve been around a time or two. I know guys like you, with your hair and skin ...”

According to Lewandowski and Bossie, Trump's tirades and verbal attack were "never intended as any personal offense," though it could be difficult not to feel personally targeted by his rage.

"The mode that he switches into when things aren’t going his way can feel like an all-out assault; it’d break most hardened men and women into little pieces," they wrote, according to the Post.

In fact, both authors admit that they “had moments where they wanted to parachute off Trump Force One,” the Post reported. They wrote, however, that they grew accustomed to it.

The book is set to be released on Tuesday.