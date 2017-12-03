Most Republicans in Alabama do not believe Moore allegations: poll

A new poll finds a large majority of Alabama Republicans do not believe the sexual misconduct allegations against GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Seventy-one percent of Republican likely voters said they do not find the allegations against Moore credible, according to a CBS News and YouGov poll published Sunday, while 17 percent said they believe the allegations to be true.

Multiple women have publicly accused Moore of pursuing them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, with one woman saying he initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old. Another woman said Moore sexually assaulted her outside a diner when she was a 16-year-old high school student.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.

An overwhelming 92 percent of Republicans who don't believe the allegations blamed Democrats for the charges, according to the poll, while 88 percent also pointed the finger at newspapers and the media.

Moore has a 6-point lead over his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, according to the poll, with 49 percent of likely voters saying they will vote for the Republican and 43 percent saying they will vote for Jones.

The poll comes less than two weeks before the high-profile race is set to come to an end on Dec. 12.

The poll of 1,067 registered voters in Alabama was conducted between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1. It has a 3.8 point margin of error for questions based upon the entire sample and a 4.8 point margin of error for likely voters.