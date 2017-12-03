Bannon trying to keep Mitt Romney out of Senate in Utah: report

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon is reportedly considering an endorsement of Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchSusan Collins is swing vote on tax bill GOP sets 23 percent deduction for small businesses to save tax bill Top GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill MORE (R-Utah) to prevent Mitt Romney from launching a bid for the seat.

The Washington Examiner in a report published Sunday cited a Bannon associate who said the former top Trump aide is contemplating supporting Hatch.

“If Steve had a choice between Orrin Hatch and Mitt Romney, he would pick Hatch 10 times out of 10,” the source told the Examiner.

Bannon has vowed to challenge the Republican establishment in the 2018 midterm elections and put up primary challengers against incumbent GOP senators.

Bannon last month called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTop GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill Angus King on GOP tax push: 'To call this a circus would be an insult to circuses' McConnell works to salvage tax bill MORE (R-Ky.) to resign immediately and make the move effective after the Republican tax push.

Hatch’s office has said he plans to run, but will deliver a final decision on the matter before the end of the year.

Trump is heading to Hatch’s home state of Utah on Monday.

Romney, a former Republican presidential nominee, has been floated as a potential candidate should Hatch, who is 83 years old and currently third in line to the presidency, choose to retire.