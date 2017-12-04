Dem lawmaker: Moore would be ‘huge political liability’

Rep. Jim Himes James (Jim) Andres HimesErik Prince testifies before House Intelligence Committee Dem Rep: Trump team has ‘pattern of forgetting’ about contacts with Russia Dem rep slams moments of silence, urges action after Las Vegas shooting MORE (D-Conn.) on Monday said Roy Moore would be a “huge political liability” if elected, adding that the embattled Republican Alabama Senate candidate would “embarrass us as a country.”

“He’s going to be a huge political liability. The rest of the country doesn’t look like Republican voters in Alabama,” Himes said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Every day, Roy Moore is going to do or say something which will embarrass us as a country, and will certainly be a political liability for the Republican Party,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct. Multiple women have alleged he made advances to them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Moore has denied the allegations, calling them a conspiracy by the media and Republican establishment to steal the election from Alabama voters.

President Trump on Monday morning urged Alabamians to elect Moore, saying his vote is needed in the Senate. Trump also ripped Moore’s opponent, Doug Jones, calling him a “liberal puppet.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTop GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill Angus King on GOP tax push: 'To call this a circus would be an insult to circuses' McConnell works to salvage tax bill MORE (R-Ky.) said Sunday the people of Alabama will decide whether Moore is elected. In recent weeks, McConnell and other Republican senators had called on Moore to step aside in the race.

Himes on Monday said the new wave of support or indifference to Moore is “the ultimate raising of party values and near term political objectives over the country, and frankly over morality.”

“Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDems resurface Flynn's 'lock her up' comments after Mueller charges Congress must stop private prisons from receiving tax breaks Evangelicals were with Trump in 2016, and will be in 2020 MORE would rather have Roy Moore, with all that he represents, in the Senate than a Democrat, which tells you something awful about the state of partisan affairs in the United States today,” Himes said.