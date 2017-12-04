Roy Moore thanks Trump for support: 'Can't wait to help him #DrainTheSwamp'

Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal for weeks, on Monday thanked President Trump for his endorsement.

“Thankful for President Trump's support. The America First agenda will #MAGA,” Moore wrote on Twitter.

“Can't wait to help him #DrainTheSwamp. #ALSEN.”

Trump endorsed Moore early Monday on Twitter after previously hedging about whether he would support the embattled former judge.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” Trump said.

“We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!” he added, referring to Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTax reform is nightmare Déjà vu for Puerto Rico Rep. Speier: Conyers's pattern of conduct 'is that of a predator' CBC Dem: Resignation is Conyers's decision MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP should reject the left's pessimism and the deficit trigger Fallon: Trump’s empty seats photo probably reminded him of his inauguration Congress should represent Americans — not illegal aliens MORE (D-N.Y.).

Trump in the preceding weeks had been cryptic when asked about Moore, but argued Republicans could not afford to lose the Senate seat to a Democrat.

Moore has remained defiant in the face of sexual misconduct allegations, including that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979, when he would have been 32. His campaign has argued the accusations are politically motivated.

Moore has denied the allegations, but admitted in an interview later that he may have dated teenagers at that point in his life.

While many Senate Republicans revoked their endorsements of Moore after the accusations came to light, GOP lawmakers in recent days have signaled that his fate lies in the hands of Alabama voters.

Moore is slated to face off against Jones in the Dec. 12 special election for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsWhite House calls on Congress to secure borders after verdict in Steinle case Trump’s Russian winter grows colder with Flynn plea deal Justice Department considering federal charges in Steinle case MORE.