Roy Moore: 'Immorality has sunken to a new low'

Embattled Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore said in an interview released Monday that he's learned while running for Senate that “immorality has sunken to a new low," citing political advertisements run by his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.

“I think immorality has sunken to a new low. And I think in this race I have been very much impressed with the lack of morality in political advertisements. They say anything, they do anything just to win,” Moore said in an interview with One America News Network.

“I think they hide behind these false ads. It’s just to attack the character of their opponent,” he added.

Moore sat down for the interview with One America News Network, a conservative-leaning outlet.

Moore has not given an interview to a mainstream media outlet since The Washington Post first published the account of Leigh Corfman, who accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Three other women in the Post's report said Moore pursued relationships with them around the same time, when they were teenagers.

Since Corfman came forward, multiple other women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct, including assault.

Jones has run advertisements listing the names of the women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct and asking, “Will we make their abuser a U.S. senator?”

While Republicans have in recent weeks called on Moore to drop out of the race, President Trump on Monday backed the candidate, saying his vote is needed to advance the Republican agenda in the Senate.

Trump also ripped Jones, calling him a “liberal puppet” who would hurt the Republican agenda.

Moore responded hours later, tweeting that he can’t wait to help Trump “#DrainTheSwamp.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Sunday also appeared to back off his previous stance on Moore, saying Alabama voters will decide the election.

Moore on Monday said if he’s elected, he doesn’t believe he’ll have any issues with other senators.

“Some of the conservative senators I think I’ll vote with most of the time, and I think I identify with where they come from,” he said.