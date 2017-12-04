Moore's wife says Trump called offering 'full support' in Senate race

Kayla Moore, the wife of embattled Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore, said Monday that President Trump called her husband offering his "full support" in the special election race.

“Judge Moore just got off the phone with President Trump-we have his full support! Thank you Mr. President! Let’s MAGA!” Kayla Moore wrote in a Facebook post.

The Hill has reached out to the White House to confirm that Trump phoned Moore.

Moore’s post comes after Trump announced his endorsement of Moore on Monday.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” Trump said in a morning tweet.

“We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!” Trump added, referencing Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, as well as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTax reform is nightmare Déjà vu for Puerto Rico Rep. Speier: Conyers's pattern of conduct 'is that of a predator' CBC Dem: Resignation is Conyers's decision MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP should reject the left's pessimism and the deficit trigger Fallon: Trump’s empty seats photo probably reminded him of his inauguration Congress should represent Americans — not illegal aliens MORE (D-N.Y.).

The president previously hedged when asked whether or not he would back Moore, but argued Republicans could not afford to lose the seat to a Democrat.

The former judge has been accused of various degrees of sexual misconduct. Leigh Corfman told The Washington Post that Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s, while several other women said Moore made sexual advances toward them during their later teen years.

Moore has denied the allegation from Corfman, but he admitted in an interview after the first set of accusations that he may have dated women in their later teens during that period in his life.

Moore has remained defiant, even after multiple Republican senators revoked their endorsements and the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee pulled their fundraising support for him.

While Republicans initially tried to distance themselves from Moore after the accusations, some lawmakers have signaled that the race is now in the hands of the Alabama voters.

Moore will face off against Jones on Dec. 12 in the special election for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsWhite House calls on Congress to secure borders after verdict in Steinle case Trump’s Russian winter grows colder with Flynn plea deal Justice Department considering federal charges in Steinle case MORE.