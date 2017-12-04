Two GOP campaign staffers resign after database break-in: report

Two Senate Republican campaign staffers have resigned after they were caught breaking into a fundraising database kept by the House Republican campaign committee, according to a new report by Politico.

The two National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) staffers, who had previously worked at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), had apparently been using old login credentials to access donor information for more than 20,000 donors, according to the report

ADVERTISEMENT That information goes further than generic contact information and lays out other information collected by the committee to help solicit funds from the donors more personally.

Politico reports that the two departed staffers are Laura Kleffner and Krista Madaio.

Neither the NRSC nor the NRCC immediately responded to a request for comment.