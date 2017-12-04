Cordray expected to announce Ohio gubernatorial bid on Tuesday: report

Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) head Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayMulvaney: Authority I have at consumer bureau ‘should frighten people’ WH press secretary: Trump’s mark on the judiciary will last for 'decades and decades' Messy leadership change highlights need for CFPB commission MORE is expected to announce his candidacy for Ohio governor on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

Cordray, who's been rumored to be eyeing a bid for some time, will make the announcement in his hometown of Grove City, an adviser told the AP.

Cordray, 58, resigned last month as director of the CFPB, which set off a legal battle over who should serve as his successor.

Cordray named deputy director Leandra English as acting director, while President Trump argued he had authority to name an interim replacement, tapping Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyMulvaney: Authority I have at consumer bureau ‘should frighten people’ WH press secretary: Trump’s mark on the judiciary will last for 'decades and decades' GOP could punt funding fight to January MORE, the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Cordray previously served as Ohio's attorney general and treasurer.

Five Democrats have already announced they'll seek the gubernatorial nomination to replace outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), who cannot seek reelection because of term limits.

Television host and former Cincinnati Mayor Jerry Springer said last week he will not run for the office.