Sanders's stepdaughter running for mayor of Burlington

Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) stepdaughter on Monday launched her campaign for mayor of Burlington, Vt., the same office in which Sanders began his political career.

Carina Driscoll, who has served on Burlington’s city council and in the Vermont state legislature, announced that she will run for office as an independent, The Associated Press reported.

Driscoll said she wants to bring Burlington back to “that vibrant, forward-thinking city where we are all so proud to live.”

Sanders won his campaign to be mayor of Burlington in 1981, setting off his decades-long political career. Driscoll volunteered for her stepfather’s presidential campaign.

Burlington was also home to Burlington College, where her mother, Jane Sanders, once served as president. The college closed down in 2016 after going bankrupt and failing to meet accreditation standards.

The FBI is investigating Sanders for falsifying loan documents while she was president of the college.