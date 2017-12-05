Moore spokesperson: I don’t believe accuser 'at all'

Jane Porter, a spokeswoman for Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign, said Tuesday that she does not "at all" believe the account of a woman who alleged that Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was under the state's age of consent.

"I don't believe her at all, and I'll tell you why. Not only was she sought after by The Washington Post, her own mother doesn't believe elements of her story," Porter said on CNN's "New Day," referring to the account of Leigh Corfman, who says she was 14 at the time of the alleged encounter with Moore, who was then 32.

Numerous women have come forward in recent weeks with allegations that Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, sought relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

The Washington Post was first to report on allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore.

Moore, now 70, has denied most of the allegations against him and has resisted calls from many GOP officials and lawmakers to withdraw from the special election on Dec. 12.

The candidate got a boost on Monday, however, after President Trump endorsed him and the Republican National Committee reinstated its support for his campaign after severing ties with it last month.

In the immediate wake of the allegations, Moore dipped in public polls while his Democratic opponent Doug Jones saw a surge, turning a race once seen as safe for Republicans into a competitive showdown.

But despite the allegations, Moore has regained a slim lead over Jones in recent days, according to Real Clear Politics' polling average.