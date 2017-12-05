Eric Cantor: Moore ‘deserves to lose’

Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor Eric CantorIf we want to make immigration great again, let's make it bipartisan Top Lobbyists 2017: Hired Guns GOP Rep. Jeb Hensarling to retire after end of current term MORE (R-Va.) said on Tuesday that he's bothered by the Republican National Committee's (RNC) decision to its reinstate support for GOP Senate candidate and accused child molester Roy Moore, saying that Moore "deserves to lose."

"I think he deserves to lose," Cantor said on CNN's "New Day." "When I was in office as Majority Leader, I had the policy of zero tolerance for any of this kind of stuff."

"And I just think that when people elect folks to public office, they expect their leaders to live to a much higher standard, and that's what ought to be maintained," he added.

Moore is facing allegations from numerous women who say that he pursued sexual and romantic relations with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. One of his accusers, Leigh Corfman, said she was 14 years old at the time of an alleged sexual encounter.

Moore has denied most of the allegations against him, and has rebuffed calls from some GOP officials to withdraw from the Alabama Senate race on Dec. 12.

The RNC severed ties with Moore's campaign last month after the allegations surfaced. But on Monday, his Senate bid got a boost when President Trump offered Moore his endorsement and the RNC reversed its decision not to back his campaign.

Cantor, who served for years in the House's GOP leadership, lost his seat in a surprise 2014 upset to Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.).