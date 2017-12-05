Poll: Two-thirds of millennials prefer Democratic control of Congress

A majority of millennial voters hope to see Democrats take control of both congressional chambers in next year’s midterm elections, according to a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics poll.

The survey, released Tuesday, found that 65 percent of likely voters between the ages of 18 and 29 said they would rather see Democrats control the House and the Senate. Thirty-three percent said they would rather see Republicans control the two chambers.

“American political institutions are at a tipping point,” Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics polling director John Della Volpe said in a statement.

“Millennials are now the largest generation in the electorate. This poll and the Virginia election show that they are becoming more motivated — and I believe the fear that exists today about our future will soon be turned into the fuel that will reform our government. The only question is whether this comes from inside or outside the traditional party structure.”

Independent millennial voters also favor Democratic power in Congress, with 66 percent saying they would rather see the Democrats control the House and Senate. Thirty-two percent of independent respondents said they would rather see the GOP control Congress.

The poll comes as lawmakers in both chambers gear up for next year’s midterms when Democrats will seek to wrestle control of both chambers from Republicans and make the elections a referendum on President Trump’s tenure thus far.

The survey of 2,037 individuals was conducted from Oct. 31 to Nov. 10. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.05 percentage points.