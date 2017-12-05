Alabama poll: Jones leads Moore by 4 points

GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore trails his Democratic opponent in the Alabama Senate race by 4 points in a new survey.

A Big League–Gravis poll finds Doug Jones has 48 percent support in the race, while Moore has 44 percent support.

The recent poll also found 42 percent of respondents said they believed the allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenagers that have been levied against Moore.

ADVERTISEMENT

About one-third of respondents, 34 percent, said they don't believe the allegations, while 24 percent were undecided.

The poll stands out from other surveys of the race, which generally show Moore rebuilding his lead over Jones in the heavily Republican state. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Moore has a slim lead over Jones in the Senate race.

Last week, before the poll was conducted, President Trump appeared to throw his support behind Moore. On Monday, Trump called the GOP Senate candidate and offered his endorsement.

The Washington Post reported last month that a woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Multiple other women have also come forward with allegations of misconduct against Moore.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 among 1,276 voters likely to vote in the Dec. 12 election and has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points. It was conducted by Gravis Marketing, a Florida-based company.