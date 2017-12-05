Jones: Men who hurt little girls should go to jail, not the Senate

Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones said Tuesday that men who "hurt little girls" should be put in jail.

"I damn sure believe and have done my part to ensure that men who hurt little girls should go to jail, and not the United States Senate," Jones said during a speech.

Jones, as U.S. attorney, successfully prosecuted two members of the KKK for their roles in the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., which killed four girls.

His comments come as his GOP opponent, Roy Moore, is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with teens.

The Washington Post reported last month that a woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. More women have also come forward to allege sexual misconduct.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.

President Trump on Monday offered his support for Moore, saying in a tweet that the Democrats' refusal to "give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama." Trump also called Moore on Monday from Air Force One to give him an endorsement.

The Republican National Committee on Monday night reinstated its support of Moore after initially cutting ties over the allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Moore has a slim lead over Jones in the race.