Poll: Democrats hold double-digit lead in generic ballot

A new poll released Tuesday finds Democrats hold a double-digit advantage over Republicans in generic ballots for both the House and Senate.

A new Quinnipiac University poll finds 50 percent of voters would like to see Democrats win control of the House of Representatives if the 2018 midterms were held today.

Just 36 percent of voters said they would want Republicans to keep control of the House. Thirteen percent of respondents said they were unsure or didn’t provide an answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-one percent of voters said they would like to see Democrats win control of the Senate if the election were held today. Thirty-seven percent of voters would like to see Republicans retain control of the Senate and 12 percent of voters said they were unsure or did not answer.

The poll, which comes after Senate Republicans passed a sweeping tax-reform bill last week, also found that 53 percent of voters disapprove of the bill, while just 29 percent approve of it.

The bill would lower tax rates for individuals through 2025 and permanently cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent, as well as repeal the ObamaCare individual mandate.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4 among 1,508 voters nationwide. The margin of error is 3.1 points.

RealClearPolitics’s average of generic ballot polls shows Democrats with a nine-point lead over Republicans.