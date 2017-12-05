Jones mocks Moore for 'prancing around on a stage in a cowboy suit'

Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones on Monday took a swipe at his GOP opponent, mocking Roy Moore for pulling out a gun while on stage at a September rally.

“I’m a supporter of the Second Amendment. When you see me with a gun, folks, I’ll be climbing in and out of a deer stand or a turkey blind, not prancing around on a stage in a cowboy suit,” Jones said during a speech.

Moore was responding at the time to what he said were false advertisements purporting that he doesn’t believe in the Second Amendment. He then pulled out a small pistol while saying, “I believe in the Second Amendment.”

According to a RealClearPolitics average of polls, Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, has a slim lead over Jones in the race. Election day is Dec. 12.

Moore received a boost on Monday when President Trump fully endorsed him, followed by the reinstated support of the Republican National Committee, which had pulled its backing after the allegations were first made public. The Washington Post reported last month that a woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Multiple other women have come forward to allege that Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, and one has accused the former judge of sexual assault. Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.

In the same speech, Jones said he treats “everyone with dignity and respect” and touted his record on supporting women.

“I believe that women are every bit as capable as men, that they deserve to be elected to public office,” Jones said.

“I believe they deserve equal pay for equal work, and I damn sure believe that I have done my part to ensure that men who hurt little girls should go to jail, and not the United States Senate,” the former U.S. attorney said, referring to his successful prosecution of two members of the Ku Klux Klan for their roles in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Ala., which killed four girls.