Moore fires back at Flake after donation to Dem rival

Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday used Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSusan Collins is swing vote on tax bill Top GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill Angus King on GOP tax push: 'To call this a circus would be an insult to circuses' MORE’s (R-Ariz.) donation to Democratic candidate Doug Jones to attack Flake and call on supporters for donations.

CALLING ALL PATRIOTS! Pro-amnesty, big gov't Republican Senator @JeffFlake just donated to my pro-abortion, open borders, anti-gun liberal opponent.



I'm asking for 100 grassroots conservatives to step up and reject the DC Establishment by donating HERE: https://t.co/ig9d3KOKn4 https://t.co/jFLUpwElqx — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 5, 2017

Flake, a frequent critic of Moore’s, tweeted on Tuesday that he was donating $100 to Jones’ campaign, writing in the memo line of the check “Country over Party."

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

Moore is facing allegations about his conduct decades ago, including an accusation by one woman who said Moore touched her sexually when she was 14, and another who said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16. Other women have said Moore made advances on them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Moore has denied the allegations.

President Trump on Monday gave Moore his full endorsement after previously sticking to criticisms of Jones and downplaying the accusations against the Republican candidate.

Flake has called it a “big mistake” for Trump to support Moore, adding Monday that “A Roy Moore victory is no victory for the GOP and the nation.”

Flake, who has announced he will not seek reelection in 2018, said prior to the sexual misconduct allegations that he would not support Moore, citing the candidate's past comments that Muslims should not be able to serve in Congress.