GOP senator: Flake donation to Alabama Dem 'a bad idea'

Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseGovernment must not kill the golden goose in new digital age Sasse: Republican Party ‘unpersuasive’ and vulnerable Senate GOP reveals different approach on tax reform MORE (R-Neb.) on Tuesday objected to Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSusan Collins is swing vote on tax bill Top GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill Angus King on GOP tax push: 'To call this a circus would be an insult to circuses' MORE (R-Ariz.) donating $100 to Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones's campaign, calling it “a bad idea.”

“This donation is a bad idea. It’s possible to be against BOTH partial birth abortion AND child molestation,” Sasse tweeted, referring to Jones's position on abortion, as well as the sexual misconduct allegations against Jones's Republican rival, Roy Moore.

This donation is a bad idea.

It's possible to be against BOTH partial birth abortion AND child molestation. Happily, most Americans are. https://t.co/BjVH2gL69F — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 5, 2017

Flake, a frequent critic of Moore, tweeted on Tuesday that he was donating $100 to Jones’s campaign, writing in the memo line of the check “Country over Party."

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

When asked if he'd support Moore or Jones, or abstain, Sasse said he wouldn't vote for either candidate.

"If you don’t reject 2 bad choices now, you won’t get better choices in the future,” Sasse tweeted.

have said from day one I wouldn't vote for either of them. If you don't reject 2 bad choices now, you won't get better choices in the future https://t.co/X9gATaBKLL — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 5, 2017

Moore is facing allegations about his conduct decades ago, including an accusation by one woman who said Moore touched her sexually when she was 14, and another who said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16. Other women have said Moore made advances on them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Moore has denied the allegations, and fired back at Flake on Tuesday, using the donation as a fundraising plea.