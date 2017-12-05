Jones rips Bannon ahead of appearance at Moore rally

Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones on Tuesday took a shot at former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon shortly before Bannon was expected to take part in a rally for Republican candidate Roy Moore.

“We don’t need an outside agitator like Steve Bannon carpetbagging in Alabama,” Jones tweeted moments before Bannon was expected to take the stage.

“Come to think of it, Bannon and Roy Moore have something in common. Neither of them can hold down a job,” Jones added.

Bannon left his role in the White House in August and returned to his role as the head of Breitbart News.

Moore was removed twice from his job as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. The first suspension came in 2003 when Moore refused to take down a statue of the Ten Commandments from the lobby of the state judicial building.

The second suspension came when he defied a Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

Bannon supported Moore as an anti-establishment candidate during a Republican primary runoff against Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeBannon-linked group to make six-figure ad buy for Moore in Alabama Bannon to stump for Roy Moore in Alabama Roy Moore compares allegations against him to Russia probe MORE (R-Ala.).

President Trump on Monday gave Moore his full endorsement.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Moore with a roughly 2 point lead over Jones in the race. Election day is Dec. 12.