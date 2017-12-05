Bannon rips Romney for Moore criticism: 'He’s still bitter'

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon on Tuesday ripped Mitt Romney for criticizing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, going after the former GOP presidential candidate's lack of military service.

“You hid behind your religion. You went to France to be a missionary while guys were dying in rice paddies in Vietnam,” Bannon said at a rally for Moore.

Romney, who is Mormon, has been critical of Moore, calling him unfit for office. On Monday, Romney said if Moore were to serve in the Senate, it would be “a stain on the GOP and on the nation.”

“He’s still bitter about Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDems resurface Flynn's 'lock her up' comments after Mueller charges Congress must stop private prisons from receiving tax breaks Evangelicals were with Trump in 2016, and will be in 2020 MORE. Embrace it Mitt, he is president of the United States, and commander of armed forces, something you so miserably failed at,” Bannon said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney received a missionary deferment during the Vietnam War. President Trump also got a deferment from military service in Vietnam, citing bone spurs.

Bannon spoke at a rally for Moore in Fairhope, Ala., ahead of the Dec. 12 special election against Democrat Doug Jones.

The Breitbart News executive spent the first portion of his speech tearing into establishment Republicans, including Romney, Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSusan Collins is swing vote on tax bill Top GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill Angus King on GOP tax push: 'To call this a circus would be an insult to circuses' MORE (R-Ariz.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTop GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill Angus King on GOP tax push: 'To call this a circus would be an insult to circuses' McConnell works to salvage tax bill MORE (R-Ky.), all of whom who have been critical of Moore in recent weeks.

Trump endorsed Moore this week despite the GOP candidate facing calls from numerous Republican leaders to drop out of the race in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from women who have said he pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

One woman said Moore touched her sexually when she was 14 and he was 32, while another woman accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

Bannon has long supported Moore, backing the former Alabama Supreme Court justice as an anti-establishment candidate during a Republican primary runoff against Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeBannon-linked group to make six-figure ad buy for Moore in Alabama Bannon to stump for Roy Moore in Alabama Roy Moore compares allegations against him to Russia probe MORE (R-Ala.).