RNC gives $170,000 to support Moore's Senate bid

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has given $170,000 to the Alabama Republican Party to support GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, The Associated Press reported.

The committee made one transfer to the party for $50,000 and another for $120,000, according to the AP.

The RNC said earlier this week that it would reinstate its support for Moore after initially cutting ties following allegations of sexual misconduct against the former judge.

The RNC had halted financial and field support for his Senate bid as a growing number of Republican lawmakers called on Moore to step aside.

Its decision to step back into the race came just hours after President Trump fully endorsed the controversial candidate.

"We can confirm our involvement in the Alabama Senate race," an RNC official told The Hill on Monday night.

Trump on Monday endorsed Moore, saying in a tweet that the Democrats' refusal to "give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need" Moore to win in Alabama. Trump later called Moore to offer his full endorsement.

Moore is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. A woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was 32. Other women have come forward to allege Moore had inappropriate contact with them when they were teenagers. Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Moore has a slight lead over his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, in the Alabama Senate race, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.