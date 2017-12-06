Women in 'Handmaid's Tale' dresses protest outside Moore campaign event

A group dressed as women from "The Handmaid's Tale" protested Tuesday night outside of an Alabama campaign rally for GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The women stood outside the event, which took place in Fairhope, Ala., according to WKRG. Protestors held signs that said "We want a senator, not a predator" and "No Moore."

The protest was inspired by Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," which was adapted into a TV series this year by Hulu. In the book, women known as "handmaids" are kept for reproductive purposes and forced to dress in a uniform to designate their role in society.

The protest comes as Moore faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Multiple other women have forward to accuse Moore of inappropriate contact with them when they were teenagers.

President Trump earlier this week offered an endorsement for Moore, and the Republican National Committee reinstated its support of the Senate candidate after initially cutting ties.

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon campaigned for Moore on Tuesday night, blasting the GOP establishment and vouching for the embattled candidate.

“This election’s going to boil down to something very simple. Do you support the program of Donald J. Trump that Judge Moore supports? Or do the good folks in Alabama support the program of Hillary Clinton, already rejected on Nov. 8, 2016, that Doug Jones represents?” Bannon, the chief executive of Breitbart News, asked the audience in Fairhope, referring to Moore's Democratic opponent.