Former Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report

Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) will reportedly run for his state's open Senate race, a move that would give Democrats a top pick in a tough race.

Bredesen, the last Democratic governor of the state, won reelection by a large margin in 2006 but left office because of term limits in 2010. He hasn't held elected office since, and would turn 75 years old a few weeks after the 2018 election. But many Democrats believe his record of success running in a red state could make the seat competitive.

Bredesen has publicly toyed with a bid for the past two months, telling The Associated Press in October that he enjoys "solving problems, and in Washington right now, there is plenty of material."

The move would set up a primary between Bredesen and Nashville attorney and Iraq War veteran James Mackler, who jumped in to challenge Corker before the senator announced he'd be stepping down. Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke had also been considering a bid, but it's unclear whether Bredesen's decision will change his calculus.

Corker announced in September that he wouldn't run for reelection, a decision he made after clashing repeatedly with President Trump.