GOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat

A former strategist for Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) and Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat Meghan McCain knocks Bannon: 'Who the hell are you' to criticize Romney? Dems demand Tillerson end State hiring freeze, consult with Congress MORE’s (R-Ariz.) 2008 presidential campaign said Wednesday that he donated to Alabama Democrat Senate nominee Doug Jones.

“Proud to join my fellow true GOP warriors @MarkSalter55 @murphymike @MattSDavid @Timodc in donating to @GDouglasJones for U.S. Senate. We're doing this to put America first, but also to save the GOP. Doug Jones is an honorable man & will be a good Senator. #CountryOverParty,” John Weaver wrote on Twitter, referencing several other prominent Republican strategists.

Weaver confirmed to The Hill that he donated $500.00 to Jones’ campaign. Tim Miller, one of the strategists mentioned in Weaver’s tweet, announced last month in a blog post that he donated to the Alabama Democrat.

Weaver’s tweet comes one day after Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat Sasse: RNC help for Roy Moore 'doesn't make any sense' Sasse calls RNC decision to resume support for Moore 'bad' and 'sad' MORE (R-Ariz.), a staunch critic of President Trump and the nationalist agenda he has pushed, announced on Twitter that he donates to Jones, invoking the phrase “country over party.” Flake uploaded a picture of a $100 check he made out to Jones’ campaign.

The move comes as some Republicans express disgust in the GOP’s return to Moore in the final week of the Senate campaign. Moore, a former Alabama judge, has for weeks been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal, which includes accusations that he made sexual advances toward teenaged women when he was a man in his 30s. Moore has denied the allegation that in 1979 he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl, but admitted in an interview last month that he may have dated women in their later teens during that period in his life.

Numerous Republican senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat McConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Brent Budowsky: A plea to Alabama voters MORE (R-Ky.) called on Moore to step aside from the race last month in the wake of the accusations.

But the general demeanor from Republicans appeared to change in the last week. McConnell said in an interview Sunday that the election is in the hands of the Alabama voters.

President Trump’s full-throated endorsement of Moore on Monday helped bring back a key resource for the embattled Republican’s campaign. Hours after Trump officially backed Moore, the Republican National Committee (RNC) reinstated its fundraising agreement with Moore’s campaign.

Moore will face off against Jones Dec. 12 in the special election for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE.