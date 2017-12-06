Maryland GOP official requests refund of donation to Moore campaign

A Maryland GOP official is asking for a refund on his donation to the campaign of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R).

Anne Arundel County, Maryland executive Steve Schuh is requesting a refund of his $1,000 donation after a local progressive blog made the donation public, according to the Capital Gazette.

“My contribution was in connection to the Severna Park fundraiser a few months ago, before I found out he was a creeper,” Schuh told the newspaper. “Since the time that became clear, I have asked for my money back.”

Schuh said he asked for his money back earlier this week because he expected Moore to drop out of the race amid mounting sexual misconduct allegations. When he didn’t, Schuh said he emailed Moore’s chief of staff Rich Hobson to request his refund.

“Rich, as you know, I contributed to Mr. Moore’s campaign some time ago before these extremely concerning allegations about misconduct arose,” Schuh wrote according to the Gazette. “The allegations are both numerous and credible. Accordingly, I would ask that my contribution to Mr. Moore be returned. Thank you for your consideration.”

Schuh told the paper he had yet to receive his money back.

The Alabama race has been thrust into the national spotlight after Moore was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including a woman who says Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32.

Top Republicans in Congress have called on Moore to drop out of the race following the allegations.

Moore has refused those demands and steadfastly denied the allegations, calling them a political ploy to sabotage his campaign.

President Trump has offered a full-throated endorsement of Moore in recent days, saying his vote is needed in the Senate to pass Republican bills.