Moore spokesperson dodges questions on views on Muslims, homosexuals, 9/11

Roy Moore's spokeswoman late Wednesday appeared to dodge an array of questions on topics including the Republican Alabama Senate candidate's views on Muslims, homosexuals and Sept. 11.

"Does Judge Moore still believe that homosexual conduct should be illegal and that homosexuality is still the same thing as bestiality?" CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Janet Porter.

"I don't have that answer, but I can tell you what he does believe regarding that issue. And regarding that issue, if you want to talk about making sure we don't have sexual predators," she responded.

"No, I'm not talking about sexual predators. I'm talking about anybody that's homosexual — gay, lesbian people," Cooper responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Excuse me, Anderson, Mr. Anderson Cooper. Let me just say, he wants to put out a welcome mat in front of these young girls, if you are a junior high school girl or if you are a high school girl, what 'abortion Jones' is saying is we're putting out a welcome mat to any boy who's feeling like a girl that day, he's free to walk into the bathroom, the locker room with his camera phone and shower with your daughter. People of Alabama aren't going to take this radical position," Porter responded, referring to Moore's Democratic challenger, Doug Jones.

Cooper went on to ask Porter about Moore's past remarks about the Sept. 11 attacks, in which the candidate said the U.S. had "distanced ourselves from God."

"You know, this is the thing. That when — a lot of people talk about God and how they're Christians. In fact if you look at the commercials of Doug — of Roy Moore's opponent, he's telling everybody what a great Christian he is and how he defends —," she said, later adding that she did not have the answer to Sept. 11.

Cooper went on to ask Porter whether Moore still believed Muslims should not be allowed to serve in Congress, to which Cooper cited the concept of Sharia, or Islamic law.

"I think that what he's getting at there is that we believe in the rule of law by the Constitution, not Sharia law. And I think that's really the bottom line and what we're looking at," she said.

"I believe his position has to do with whether we follow the Constitution or the ridiculously oppressive to women Sharia law," she later added.

And when asked whether Moore still believes former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaPatagonia files suit against Trump cuts to Utah monuments Former Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report Eighth Franken accuser comes forward as Dems call for resignation MORE was not born in the U.S., Porter said, "That is his position. I'm pretty sure — I can tell you with confidence that this is the guy that stood with the Constitution even when it cost him everything."

The interview comes less than a week before Moore is set to face off with Jones for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE's former Senate seat.

Moore has faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct involving teenagers. President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE endorsed him earlier this month. The Republican National Committee also reinstated its support for Moore after originally saying they could not support him.

This report was updated at 9:52 a.m.